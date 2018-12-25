Looking back at the Orioles' highlights and lowlights from 2018, the worst season in club history

What's proved to be a year of seismic changes for the Orioles on and off the field still packed in plenty of actual baseball over the required 162 games, even if it might have been nice for them to mercifully end by about halfway through.

If 2018 is remembered for anything going forward with the Orioles, it will be the series of trades in July that upgraded the farm system some, and the changing of the guard from the Dan Duquette-Buck Showalter era to the Mike Elias-Brandon Hyde leadership tandem, and all the changes that came from it.

Most of the actual baseball was forgettable. But buried in all that were moments that, both now and in the future, will be defining features of the worst season in Orioles baseball history. Here they are:

Highlights

Adam Jones' Opening Day walk-off

How much hope did the extra-inning swing that gave the Orioles a 1-0 record — the only winning record they'd have all year — bring to this doomed ballclub? My now-fiancee and I were driving up to New Jersey two days later for her father's surprise birthday party, and on the way I told her that despite my low expectations for this team, the Orioles had brought in a lot of veteran pieces and could surprise people. And if it came to it, I'd do whatever I could to make it to one of her best friend’s weddings Oct. 6, which was during the playoffs.

Of course, they didn't win again for a week, and before I even went on the road for the first time, she asked me how that wedding weekend looked. At 1-5, they'd never be closer than within two games of .500 the rest of the year. The wedding was safe.

But Jones' home run capped a day that also included Dylan Bundy's long-awaited first Opening Day start, a two-run triple for Caleb Joseph and a win for Richard Bleier. The cracks were evident, but it wasn't time to look at them. It was just a winning baseball team, for the only time this year.

3/29/18: Adam Jones hammers a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to propel the Orioles to a 3-2 win over the Twins on Opening Day

That Yankees series

The Orioles' four-game series April 5-8 in New York represented their longest sustained stretch of quality play, with their biggest offensive inning of the season helping them to a 5-2 win in the first game, a wild 14-inning game in the second of four giving them two wins in a row, followed by an understandable letdown Saturday and another slog of a 12-inning win Sunday that came after Mike Wright Jr. didn't get out of the first inning.

It was full of smart and memorable baseball moments — from the 1-2-5 double play that Brad Brach and Joseph started in a jam Sunday to some hometown heroics for Pedro Álvarez and the first of several stops on the Manny Machado free agency tour where he sent a message. The Orioles felt like themselves for a weekend, and even though it wouldn't last, it happened.

Those games in which they scored a lot

Starting with the 17-1 win over Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays on Mother's Day, the Orioles certainly had some opportunities to let out their frustrations on some visitors to Camden Yards. Four of their seven highest run totals (17, 15, 11, and 11) came against the Rays at home, and their top seven offensive outputs came at Camden Yards. All were wins except the time an 8-3 lead over the Boston Red Sox turned into a 19-12 loss, but the rest of the times were plenty cathartic to a team and fan base that needed it.

Chris Davis' returning home run

There was nothing really positive about Chris Davis' season with the Orioles, which by many measures was one of the worst in major league history. But when he took 10 days off to work with vice president of baseball operations Brady Anderson and returned to work a walk in his first at-bat, then hit a home run on the first actual swing he took, there were at least some tangible results to what he was working on.

Davis actually improved a bit after that time off, before the approach and swing built there reverted and he fell deeper into a hole. But that moment, in what was another of the Orioles' long extra-inning wins on the road this year (15 innings at the Atlanta Braves on June 22), was a nice one that I'm sure meant a lot to him.

Daily Recap: The Orioles brought across six runs in the 9th, but Manny Machado's home run in the 15th secured the 10-7 win vs. the Braves

Adam Jones' final game

Just as the first day of the season was probably the best, the last was up there as Showalter gave Jones one last start in center field at Camden Yards, then pulled him in the ninth inning for one last ovation.

Saying goodbye to Jones was one of the major steps of separating whatever the Orioles will become from what they were, and that so many took the time to recognize him reflected well on all involved. That it also turned out to be Showalter's last game added to that some, but whenever the Orioles have Sundays like that, it reminds everyone of just how nice baseball at Camden Yards can be.

Daily Recap: Orioles pitching combined to allow just one hit against the potent Astros lineup in the final game of the season, a 4-0 victory

Lowlights

All those road sweeps