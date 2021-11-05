After facing ‘humbling’ heart condition, Orioles prospect Heston Kjerstad appreciative of return to baseball

“That journey of going through all that over the past year, it changes you, for sure,” Kjerstad said Friday on a Zoom call. “And I would say it changed me for the better, especially mentally. It sharpened my mind. It’s really a humbling experience to go through something like that at a young age, especially at the point in the career that I was at. I was ready to jump in the minor leagues and work my way up to the big leagues as soon as I could, and I had to put a pause on that. It was a challenge, but now, I’m back where I wanted to be.