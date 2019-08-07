Orioles infielder Hanser Alberto ‘embracing my opportunity’ by making first professional start in left field

Hanser Alberto’s season of opportunity with the Orioles continued Wednesday as the infielder made his first professional start in left field in the team’s series finale against the New York Yankees.
Alberto played one inning in left and made a start in right in April, but all of his other time on the field this season has been spent in the infield dirt. His only outfield experience entering this year had been two games, neither a start, in right field for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate last season. He said that prompted him to take shagging batting practice fly balls more seriously.
“All the utility guys play everywhere now, so we’ve got to be prepared,” Alberto said. “That gives the manager more opportunity to think about you when he’s making the lineup.”
There aren’t many players manager Brandon Hyde wants in his lineup more than Alberto, especially with the Yankees sending left-hander James Paxton to the mound. Alberto entered play with a .316 average that ranked fourth in the American League, while his .407 mark off lefties is the best in baseball.
“I just think Alberto likes to be in the lineup,” Hyde said. “If you put him behind the plate, he would go for it. I just think he likes to play, so I don’t think it was a big deal.”
Natural outfielders Dwight Smith Jr. (calf strain) and DJ Stewart (concussion) are on the injured list and Anthony Santander is nursing a minor injury that is forcing him to serve as designated hitter.
Alberto will be alongside center fielder Stevie Wilkerson and right fielder Trey Mancini, both of whom also predominantly played infield coming up through the minors. Entering 2019, the trio had 13 combined innings at their respective positions in their professional careers, all from Mancini in 2017.
For that reason, Hyde praised outfield instructor Arnie Beyeler for piecing together an outfield throughout 2019.
“He’s had quite a few guys who haven’t had a lot of experience out in the outfield and done a really nice job,” Hyde said. “I think guys have put the work in. Arnie’s obviously a tireless worker. He was out there with Hanser around 2 o’clock this afternoon, and he works every day with anybody that’s got a chance to play the outfield. I’m just really happy with the work he’s done.”
The true test of that work might be in seeing how Alberto handles left field Wednesday. Alberto said he simply wants to keep proving he belongs after being claimed off waivers four times in the offseason,
“It’s more valuable because if you can play good out there, you’ve got more chance to be in the lineup and help the team,” Alberto said. “That’s valuable to the player to stay longer in baseball. Baseball has changed a lot now, so you’ve got to do everything to keep you in this game.
“I’ve been embracing my opportunity. I don’t take anything for granted, and you see the result.”
Stewart placed on concussion IL
For the second straight time he was appearing on a major league field, Stewart found himself in pain while meeting with Hyde and a trainer.
Back in the majors Tuesday for the first time since a June 5 collision with Alberto left him with a dislocated ankle, Stewart took a fly ball off his head during a sliding catch attempt in the top of the fourth inning. When Hyde and assistant athletic trainer Pat Wesley came out to examine Stewart, they initially thought he was OK to remain in the game after he provided a quick quip.
“He was joking, ‘We have to stop meeting like this,’ ” Hyde said. “I thought that showed some pretty good awareness.”
But as the inning continued, Stewart began to feel dizzy as a welt formed on the side of his head. He was pinch-hit for in the bottom half of the frame, and Wednesday, he was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list, clearing room for Orioles left-hander John Means to come off the IL to start Wednesday’s game.
“Hopefully, he checks all the boxes here coming up soon and we’re able to activate him at some point after the seven days,” Hyde said.
Around the horn
Right-hander Nate Karns, the Orioles’ lone major league free agent signing this offseason, was released, while infielder José Rondón cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A. Both had been designated for assignment.