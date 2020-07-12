With fanless season looming, Hanser Alberto’s enthusiasm a spark for Orioles

“It’s not about the fans. It’s all me,” Alberto said. “That’s me right there. I play with energy without fans or with fans in the stands. I think that’s a new challenge for everyone, so we’ll have to keep our focus and try to be the same guy in the clubhouse, in the dugout, outside on the field. So I think that will help because I know without fans, it’s a little harder for us because you want to see that crowd over there. But without them, now we’ve got to make a little adjustment, try to keep the focus and be the same guy.”