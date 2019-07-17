Orioles’ Hanser Alberto homers night before second daughter due: ‘It’s been a really blessed season for me’

Members of Alberto’s family came to Baltimore over the weekend, and they’ll all be at the hospital Wednesday with him and Olga. His father managed to make it to Camden Yards in time Sunday to watch him break up what would’ve been the first combined perfect game in major league history with a single leading off the ninth inning. The day before, Alberto homered for the first time since May 20; he hit .325 between the home runs. Now, he has two in three games.