Orioles claim infielder Hanser Alberto off waivers from Yankees; Andrew Susac designated for assignment

Just hours after the New York Yankees designated infielder Hanser Alberto for assignment to make a roster spot for Zach Britton, the Orioles claimed him to bring him into the fold here.

Alberto, 26, had spent his entire career in the Texas Rangers organization before he was waived in November and claimed by the Yankees. With Texas, he made his major league debut in 2015, appearing in 41 games in his age-22 season before playing 35 times in the majors the next year.

However, a shoulder injury kept him from playing more than five games in 2017, and though he hit .330 with a .797 OPS and 27 extra-base hits for Triple-A Round Rock this year, he didn't translate it back into the big leagues, batting .185 in 13 games before the Rangers knocked him off the roster.

Alberto, who is out of minor league options, is a career .287 minor league hitter who made 44 starts at shortstop last year in Triple-A—more than any other position—though he has also played first base, second base, and third base.

He joins a position in flux for the Orioles, with Jonathan Villar locked into one middle infield spot and Rule 5 picks Richie Martin and Drew Jackson plus rookie Steve Wilkerson also in the mix for playing time up the middle, with Renato Núñez and Rio Ruiz in contention for time at third base.

To create a roster spot for Alberto, the Orioles designated catcher Andrew Susac for assignment. Susac had three hits in 26 at-bats last year for the Orioles, but suffered an arm injury upon his return to the minors and spent time on the restricted list late in the season.

Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli sits down with Orioles general manager Mike Elias. The Orioles announced that Brandon Hyde would be the 20th manager in team history.

