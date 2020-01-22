Brian Roberts falls off Hall of Fame ballot; other former Orioles finish short of induction

The three former Orioles on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot came short of induction into Cooperstown.
Longtime Orioles second baseman Brian Roberts, one of 18 first-time candidates, will not appear on the ballot again next year after falling short of the 5% threshold needed to remain eligible. Right-handed pitcher Curt Schilling and outfielder Sammy Sosa, who had brief Orioles tenures at the beginning and end of their careers, respectively, exceeded that mark in the voting but came up shy of the 75% needed for induction. Both will appear on the ballot of a ninth time in 2021; players can be on the ballot for up to 10 years.
Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter (99.7%) and Colorado Rockies, Montreal Expos and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Larry Walker (76.6%) reached the 75% of votes needed and will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26. Jeter fell one vote short of joining former teammate Mariano Rivera as the only unanimous selections. Walker made it by six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the ballot, up from 54.6% last year.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America conducts the voting. Voters can select up to 10 players each year.
Roberts, 42, was one of seven players to not receive any votes, including Heath Bell, Josh Beckett, Carlos Peña, Rafael Furcal, Jose Valverde and Chone Figgins. He played for the Orioles from 2001 to 2013 before spending the 2014 season with the Yankees and retiring. He ranks among Baltimore’s top 10 in several statistical categories, including doubles, hits and walks. A two-time All-Star with the Orioles, Roberts has served as an analyst for Orioles radio and television broadcasts since 2018.
A year after receiving 60.9% of the voting — the highest among players who didn’t reach the necessary number of votes for induction — Schilling received 70% of the vote. The 53-year-old established himself as one of the greatest postseason pitchers of all time in a 20-year career that began with three seasons in Baltimore. The Orioles acquired Schilling and Brady Anderson for Mike Boddicker in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in the summer of 1988, and he made his major league debut for them that September. He appeared in 44 games for Baltimore, making only five starts, with a 4.54 ERA before a trade to Houston ahead of the 1991 season.
Sosa, 51, appeared on 13.9% of ballots, his first time exceeding 10% since his first year of eligibility in 2013. Sosa hit 14 of his 609 career home runs with the Orioles in 2005 after spending the previous 13 years with the Chicago Cubs. He did not play in the majors in 2006 before ending his career after playing with the Texas Rangers in 2007.
2020 Hall of Fame voting
397 votes cast, 298 needed
Elected: Derek Jeter 396 (99.7%), Larry Walker 304 (76.6)
Received less than 75% needed: Curt Schilling 278 (70.0), Roger Clemens 242 (61.0), Barry Bonds 241 (60.7), Omar Vizquel 209 (52.6), Scott Rolen 140 (35.3), Billy Wagner 126 (31.7), Gary Sheffield 121 (30.5), Todd Helton 116 (29.2), Manny Ramirez 112 (28.2), Jeff Kent 109 (27.5), Andruw Jones 77 (19.4), Sammy Sosa 55 (13.9), Andy Pettitte 45 (11.3), x-Bobby Abreu 22 (5.5).
Received less than 5%: x-Paul Konerko 10 (2.5), x-Jason Giambi 6 (1.5), x-Alfonso Soriano 6 (1.5), x-Eric Chavez 2 (0.5), x-Cliff Lee 2 (0.5), x-Adam Dunn 1, Brad Penny 1 (0.3), x-Raul Ibanez 1 (0.3), x-J.J. Putz 1 (0.3), x-Josh Beckett 0, x-Heath Bell 0, x-Chone Figgins 0, x-Rafael Furcal 0, x-Carlos Pena 0, x-Brian Roberts 0, x-Jose Valverde 0.