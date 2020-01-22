Brian Roberts falls off Hall of Fame ballot; other former Orioles finish short of induction

A year after receiving 60.9% of the voting — the highest among players who didn’t reach the necessary number of votes for induction — Schilling received 70% of the vote. The 53-year-old established himself as one of the greatest postseason pitchers of all time in a 20-year career that began with three seasons in Baltimore. The Orioles acquired Schilling and Brady Anderson for Mike Boddicker in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in the summer of 1988, and he made his major league debut for them that September. He appeared in 44 games for Baltimore, making only five starts, with a 4.54 ERA before a trade to Houston ahead of the 1991 season.