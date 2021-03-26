J.J. Hardy, Mike Devereaux, Joe Angel added to Orioles Hall of Fame; 2021 class, Mo Gaba to be honored in August ceremony

The Orioles announced their 2021 organizational hall of fame class Friday, a group featuring two former players and a longtime broadcaster.
Shortstop J.J. Hardy and outfielder Mike Devereaux have been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame, with radio play-by-play broadcaster Joe Angel honored as the winner of Herb Armstrong Award, which recognizes non-uniformed team personnel. The trio will join Mo Gaba, the 14-year-old superfan who the team honored with the Wild Bill Hagy Award shortly before he died of cancer in July, in being honored in a pregame ceremony Aug. 7 at Camden Yards.
Hardy played for the Orioles from 2011 to 2017, ranking third among Orioles shortstops in games played. In 2013, he was the American League’s All-Star starter at shortstop and earned a Silver Slugger award and the second of three consecutive Gold Gloves.
The 1992 Most Valuable Orioles, Devereaux played in Baltimore from 1989 to 1994 and in 1996. He is the only player in club history to finish multiple seasons with double-digit doubles, triples and home runs, doing so in 1991 and 1992. While playing for the Atlanta Braves, Devereaux was the Most Valuable Player of the 1995 National League Championship Series.
Angel retired after the 2018 season after spending 19 years over three stints as an Orioles broadcaster. In all, he called baseball games for 42 years, with his final 15 in Baltimore, where his signature calls included “Hasta la vista pelota!,” “Wave that baby bye-bye!,” and “Put it in the WIN column!”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Orioles were unable to honor Gaba last season. Despite spending his life battling cancer, Gaba never seemed to let it affect his attitude, being a consistent source of joy and enthusiasm for those around him. He grew close with several members of both the Orioles and Ravens, including Orioles star Trey Mancini and Ravens coach John Harbaugh.
