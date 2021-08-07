Sonsy Gaba ‘so happy and so humbled’ by son Mo’s recognition as Orioles Hall of Famer

It will mark the second time in as many homestands Sonsy Gaba will come to the ballpark to honor her son. On July 28, the anniversary of Mo’s death, Sosny threw out the ceremonial first pitch, holding back tears after a pregame tribute. Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini, who grew close to Mo even before both battled cancer, was behind the plate. When he homered in the third inning of what became a comeback victory, he found Sonsy in the stands, delivering on her request to hit one for Mo.