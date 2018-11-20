Former Oriole Miguel Tejada on Hall of Fame ballot for first time

Former Orioles infielder Miguel Tejada is among those on the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.

He joins other former Orioles, including pitcher Mike Mussina (his sixth year; he received 63.5 percent of the vote last year) and outfielder Sammy Sosa (his seventh time; he received 7.8 percent last year) on the ballot, which is voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Players remain on the ballot for 10 years as long as they receive at least 5 percent of the vote.

To be elected, players must be named on 75 percent of ballots cast by selected BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of Major League Baseball coverage. The players nominated to Cooperstown for 2019 will be announced Jan. 22.

Other first-time candidates include New York Yankee closer Mariano Rivera, considered a shoo-in, and fellow Yankee pitcher Andy Pettitte, as well as the late pitcher Roy Halladay.

Third baseman-designated hitter Edgar Martinez, who is in his ninth year and fell 20 votes shy last year, is also considered likely to be elected.

Tejada, who played for the Orioles from 2004 to 2007 and again in 2010, has a career batting average of .285 as well as 307 home runs and 2,407 hits. He won the American League Most Valuable Player award when he played for the Oakland Athletics in 2002. He was a six-time All-Star and won the All-Star Game MVP in 2005, one of three consecutive years he represented the Orioles.

Tejada had a sometimes-tumultuous tenure with the Orioles, most notably having his name come up in the Rafael Palmeiro steroid scandal. Palmeiro had told an arbitration panel he tested positive after receiving a vial of liquid vitamin B-12 from Tejada. Tejada was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Orioles traded him to the Houston Astros after the 2007 season. They brought him back in 2010, but traded him in July to the San Diego Padres.