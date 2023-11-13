Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson named AL Rookie of the Year, becoming first Baltimore player to win award since 1989

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson, shown after hitting a double against the Blue Jays on Aug. 23, was named American League Rookie of the Year on Monday, becoming the first Baltimore player to win the award since Gregg Olson in 1989. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

What’s been known for months finally became official Monday: Gunnar Henderson is the American League Rookie of the Year.

The 22-year-old infielder emerged this season as not just the circuit’s best rookie but as the best player on the AL’s best regular-season team and one of the most valuable players in the major leagues. He was recognized for his stellar rookie campaign Monday evening by unanimously winning the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s AL Rookie of the Year Award, beating out Boston’s Triston Casas and Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee and receiving all 30 first-place votes.

Advertisement

[ When the Orioles knew Gunnar Henderson was special ]

Henderson hit .255 with a team-best .814 OPS, 28 home runs, 29 doubles, nine triples and 10 stolen bases. He overcame a slow start and popped in the summer when he regularly impacted games at the plate, on the bases and in the field. His 6.2 wins above replacement were easily the most among Baltimore players, and he earned the designation of Most Valuable Oriole, as voted by local media.

No Oriole had won Rookie of the Year since right-hander Gregg Olson in 1989, which was the longest drought in the AL. Henderson is the seventh Oriole to win the award, joining Olson, Cal Ripken Jr. (1982), Eddie Murray (1977), Al Bumbry (1973), Curt Blefary (1965) and Ron Hansen (1960). Adley Rutschman was in the running in 2022, but the star catcher finished second behind Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.

Advertisement

The hardware isn’t just something that will go on Henderson’s shelf, though. It also means the Orioles get another opportunity to draft the next Gunnar Henderson. By winning the award, Henderson has earned the Orioles an extra draft pick after the first round next year.

[ Gunnar Henderson named Most Valuable Oriole in sensational rookie season ]

The 2022 collective bargaining agreement instituted measures to curb service-time manipulation by providing incentives for teams to promote well-regarded prospects and give players opportunities to earn additional service time to reach arbitration and free agency sooner. In Henderson’s case, he started the season on the Orioles’ opening day roster, and since he accrued a full year of service in 2023, Baltimore will receive the extra draft pick. Only top 100 prospects — on at least two of the three major lists — are eligible to earn their teams the additional selection. Last year, Rodríguez earned the Mariners the 29th pick in the 2023 draft; Rutschman, meanwhile, was awarded a full year of service despite not being promoted until May and failing to reach the requisite 172 days because he finished second in voting.

Rutschman and Henderson being finalists for the award in consecutive seasons was a dream scenario when the Orioles drafted the college catcher and high school infielder with their first two picks in the 2019 draft.

Henderson, who debuted in August 2022 but maintained his rookie eligibility for 2023, opened the year as the betting favorite to win the award, but a slow start dampened the hype for a player who entered the season as the consensus top prospect in baseball. He hit .170 through his first 100 at-bats, but as the season progressed, he became more aggressive and confident at the plate to hit .274 with an .849 OPS the rest of the way.

Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson emerged this season as not just the circuit’s best rookie but as the best player on the American League's best regular-season team and one of the most valuable players in the major leagues. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“I had some success last year when I got called up, so I knew that I could do it,” Henderson said in September. “It was just a matter of when this year. It’s obviously not how you want to start the year like that, but everybody goes through it. ... I was glad to be able to go through it and learn how to go through it.”

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

He started to heat up in late May and fully broke out in June when he was named the AL Player of the Month. The month contained some of Henderson’s best moments, including two game-winning homers and a blast at Camden Yards that traveled a projected 462 feet for the farthest ball ever hit onto Eutaw Street, according to Statcast tracking data.

In July, a week before turning 22, Henderson opened a game at Yankee Stadium 4-for-4 with two home runs in one of the Orioles’ most impressive victories of their 101-win season. A month later, he put together an even better performance with his near-cycle in Oakland when he chose to sprint to second for his fourth extra-base hit rather than remain at first to complete the cycle.

“Gunnar plays the game at one speed, and that’s hard,” manager Brandon Hyde said after the game. “And that’s the right way.”

Advertisement

Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit .255 with a team-best .814 OPS, 28 home runs, 29 doubles, nine triples and 10 stolen bases in 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam)

By that time, Henderson had reestablished himself as the AL Rookie of the Year front-runner. He kept up his stellar play throughout the season, and while the Orioles were swept in the AL Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers, Henderson was a bright spot by going 6-for-12 with a home run.

Only eight players in the majors, four of whom play in the AL, had more wins above replacement this season than Henderson. That list, one that includes some of the biggest stars in the sport, is: Los Angeles Angels two-way wonder Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Braves first baseman Matt Olson, Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien and Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.

Given his value, it’s possible Henderson appears on some voters’ MVP ballots, though it’s a shoo-in that Ohtani will win the award in the AL. Henderson’s other awards in 2023 include a Silver Slugger, The Sporting News’ AL Rookie of the Year and the MLB Players Association’s AL Outstanding Rookie.

This story will be updated.