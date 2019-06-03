Orioles select Alabama prep shortstop Gunnar Henderson with second-round pick in MLB draft

After using the first pick of Monday night’s Major League Baseball draft on a former two-sport star, the Orioles added another versatile athlete with their second-round pick.

With the first selection of the second round and No. 42 overall, the Orioles drafted Gunnar Henderson, a shortstop out of John T. Morgan Academy in Alabama. Henderson, an Auburn commit, was also the Alabama Independent School Association’s basketball player of the year, averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds.

But both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America had the 6-foot-3 Henderson ranked as a top-30 draft prospect with a left-handed swing that produced a bevy of gap-to-gap hard contact while playing as an above-average runner.

Gatorade's 2019 Alabama high school player of the year, Henderson, who turns 18 later this month, could prove to have the ability to stay at shortstop, but his bat would likely still play if he needed to move to third base.

Baltimore selected Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, who was a kicker on the Beavers’ football team his freshman year, with the first overall pick.

The 42nd overall pick has a slot value of $1,771,100. The Orioles have one final pick Monday night in the Competitive Balance B round at No. 71 overall.

