Gunnar Henderson hits go-ahead 2-run homer in 8th as Orioles rally late to beat Brewers, 6-3, avoid sweep

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

MILWAUKEE — Gunnar Henderson made a defensive blunder that was a catalyst for the Brewers’ three-run first inning.

Playing shortstop, the 21-year-old went up the middle for a soft ground ball that should’ve been an out, but he pulled up as second baseman Adam Frazier approached, allowing it to trickle into center field. Three more hits followed.

But Henderson more than made up for the early mistake, hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning to propel the Orioles to a 6-3 win over Milwaukee. The clutch home run was his second of the road trip after his solo shot in the seventh inning of Friday night’s win over the San Francisco Giants gave the Orioles a 3-2 win.

Henderson came up with the Orioles trailing by a run and just four outs away from being swept. But the rookie barreled up the first pitch he saw from Brewers reliever Peter Strzelecki, hammering the high-and-away fastball and hitting it 366 feet over the left field wall.

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, center, celebrates after hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Brewers on Thursday in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)

Baltimore’s offensive woes continued for much of Thursday’s game. The Orioles had scored three or fewer runs in nine of their past 12 games, and they were held scoreless through the first six innings.

But Ramón Urías broke out of his slump with an opposite-field solo shot in the seventh. An inning later, Anthony Santander ended his 0-for-25 stretch with a double that scored Adley Rutschman to bring the winning run to the plate. Adam Frazier then added insurance in the ninth with a two-run double to give Félix Bautista breathing room that he didn’t need, as the 6-foot-8 closer struck out two to record his 16th save of the season.

After the poor first inning, starting pitcher Kyle Bradish was as dominant as he’s been this season. The 26-year-old struck out a season-high 10 batters in five innings, just the third double-digit strikeout game of his career. Bryan Baker, Keegan Akin and Yennier Cano followed with scoreless outings before Bautista slammed the door.

Baltimore (38-24) ends the six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias hits a home run in the seventh inning against the Brewers on Thursday in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)

Around the horn

Manager Brandon Hyde said Tyler Wells will start Friday’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals and Kyle Gibson will take the ball Sunday. Saturday’s starter has yet to be announced, with Hyde noting it’s more likely to be a “traditional starter” than the bullpen game that Baltimore went with against the Cleveland Guardians last week, to a disastrous outcome. The spot in the rotation is the fifth starter’s spot that was previously filled by Grayson Rodriguez, but the prospect was sent down in late May after he continued to struggle. It’s likely the Orioles call up one of their Triple-A starters to fill in Saturday.

Games across the East Coast have been postponed the past few days because of poor air quality caused by winds carrying wildfire smoke from eastern Canada. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Red air quality alert. The Orioles are scheduled to play Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Royals at Orioles

Friday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM