Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson dominated in Delmarva. Now, he’s embracing the challenge of figuring it out in Aberdeen.

“We just tried to keep him sane and just like, ‘Gunnar, you’re 19 years old, you’re in a Double-A, Triple-A kind of setting right now,’” Eller said. “You just have to continue getting better. You’re going to struggle, you’ve just got to fight through the struggles and keep building. I remember halfway through, something just started to click and you could tell he was starting to see the ball better and hit the ball in the air a little better. It was amazing to watch.”