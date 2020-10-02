Gunnar Henderson was the Orioles' youngest prospect at Bowie camp. He might have benefited the most.

“I just feel like it really helped me,” Henderson said. “Going up, you don’t really know what to expect seeing the upper-level pitching and pretty much being able to start that, not having a full season under my belt and being able to see that early and off the bat, it really helps a lot. You know what to expect and as you’re working your way up, you’ll be ready. Hopefully, I’ll boost myself and make it to the major leagues pretty quick.”