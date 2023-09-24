Orioles cut magic number to 3, match franchise record for road wins with 5-1 victory over Guardians

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays (21) makes a catch to get out Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan while avoiding shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

CLEVELAND — The Orioles will have the chance to clinch the American League East next week at Camden Yards. That’s in large part thanks to how well they have played away from it.

Baltimore closed the road portion of its regular-season schedule Sunday with a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. With the Tampa Bay Rays losing to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles’ magic number to clinch the division fell to three. Regardless of how the Rays close the season, three victories on the upcoming six-game homestand would give Baltimore its first AL East title since 2014 and first 100-win season since 1980.

The Orioles (97-59) have played well in Baltimore in putting together the AL’s best record, but they have been even better on the road. Sunday’s victory left them at 52-29, matching the 1997 “wire-to-wire” club for the most wins as visitors in franchise history.

Staked an early lead, Kyle Gibson ensured it held with seven innings of one-run ball, his 17th quality start and third in four September outings. Gibson, a 35-year-old veteran signed this offseason to be a stabilizing presence in a young rotation, has pitched 187 innings this year, the most by an Oriole since 2015.

The only run he allowed came in the fourth, when a pair of groundballs followed a leadoff double. Baltimore had built a four-run lead by that point. In his first start off the 60-day injured list, Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie recorded five outs and issued six walks, including five in a three-run second. Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore’s No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 draft, opened the frame with a free pass, eventually coming home on a double from Jordan Westburg, taken 30th overall the same year. Jorge Mateo brought home a run with a groundout, and Anthony Santander walked with the bases loaded for his seventh RBI of the four-game series.

Catcher Adley Rutschman walked in each of the first two innings, then doubled on the 10th pitch of his fourth-inning at-bat to score Mateo. In the fifth, Aaron Hicks reached on an infield single, went to second on Austin Hays’ walk, then came home on an RBI single from Cedric Mullins that ended an 0-for-18 skid.

Gibson came out for the eighth inning, the second straight day the Orioles’ starter did so, but a leadoff double ended his afternoon. Danny Coulombe stranded the inherited runner, an aspect of relief pitching he has excelled at this season, and DL Hall pitched a clean ninth as Baltimore’s stretch of 17 games in 17 days at last ended.

Nationals at Orioles

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM