John Means flirts with another no-hitter to help Orioles beat Guardians, 2-1, ending 3-game skid

Baltimore Orioles' John Means pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

CLEVELAND — John Means threw his signature change-up, then grimaced and dropped his head. He knew immediately that his pursuit of a second no-hitter, just like the ball off Andrés Giménez’s bat, was gone.

The two-out home run in the seventh inning marked the first hit Means allowed in his third start back with the Orioles after last year’s Tommy John elbow reconstruction, and it provided the only run the Cleveland Guardians scored in Baltimore’s 2-1 victory.

Means’ pitch count likely would have prevented him from finishing the feat, as he did May 5, 2021, against the Seattle Mariners for the Orioles’ first solo no-hitter since 1969. Saturday’s start marked Means’ longest since that game.

He followed Giménez’s home run, on his season-high 89th pitch, by inducing a popout one offering later. And with a left-handed hitter opening the eighth, manager Brandon Hyde gave Means one more batter. Hyde said before the game he wouldn’t put Means in an “unsafe situation,” but with the Orioles (96-59) playing their 16th of 17 straight games, he acknowledged length was much desired.

Means provided that and more, with a third-inning walk and a fifth-inning hit batter accounting for the only base runners against him before the home run. A groundout to third baseman Ramón Urías, who caught a lineout at shortstop to complete Means’ no-hitter in 2021, finalized Saturday’s brilliance.

Yennier Cano got the final two outs of the eighth, and Cionel Pérez pitched a perfect ninth as Baltimore ended its three-game losing streak. The victory dropped the Orioles’ magic number to clinch the American League East to five, with the Tampa Bay Rays rallying for a walk-off victory over the Toronto Blue Jays earlier Saturday.

Anthony Santander drove in both of Baltimore’s runs with hits in the first and sixth innings, giving him six RBIs in the series against his former organization. The Orioles wasted many opportunities early, but Means ensured that didn’t matter.

This story will be updated.

Orioles at Guardians

Sunday, 1:40 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM