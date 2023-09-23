Orioles’ 2-out rally in 9th goes to waste in 9-8 walk-off loss to Guardians as bullpen is again asked for too much

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

CLEVELAND — An Orioles bullpen that was a strength for much of the season is showing the effects of two straight weeks of games.

Baltimore lost to the Cleveland Guardians, 9-8, on Friday night, the team’s third consecutive defeat that landed on a reliever. A short start from right-hander Dean Kremer tasked the bullpen with covering five innings in the team’s 15th of 17 straight games.

Advertisement

After the Orioles manifested a two-out rally to take the lead in the top of the ninth on Aaron Hicks’ two-run double, All-Star reliever Yennier Cano allowed a leadoff double in the bottom half. Following an intentional walk to put the potential winning run on base and set up a potential game-ending double play, David Fry drove in both runners on a walk-off double to deep left field.

interactive_content

The Orioles (95-59) benefited from the Toronto Blue Jays beating the Tampa Bay Rays to drop their magic number to win the American League East to six, but Baltimore couldn’t lower it further by beating a Cleveland team on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention.

Advertisement

Cleveland’s ninth-inning rally marked the third lead the Orioles were unable to retain them. After Baltimore plated two first-inning runs, Kremer allowed Cleveland to do the same. He gave up another run in the second, and although he left the bases loaded, he needed 56 pitches to get the first six outs, spelling early trouble for Baltimore’s taxed bullpen.

Defensive errors from Anthony Santander and Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles’ offensive heroes on the night, in the fourth washed away a 5-3 lead in the fourth. After Kremer opened the frame with a walk, Santander slipped on a line drive in right field for a two-base error, having made a diving catch earlier in the game and adding a sliding one later. A one-out single got Cleveland (74-81) within a run, then a hard-hit grounder ate up Henderson at shortstop for an error that tied the game and ended Kremer’s outing.

Tyler Wells entered and allowed a go-ahead sacrifice fly, the first of six straight batters he retired in his first major league appearance since late July. The three unearned runs in the frame left Kremer with six runs allowed in 3 1/3 innings. In four September starts, Kremer has completed the fifth only once and is yet to record an out beyond it, allowing 12 runs, nine of them earned with a 1.788 WHIP over 17 1/3 innings.

Wells’ quick two innings, requiring only 19 pitches, helped bridge the game, but manager Brandon Hyde still needed four more relievers to get through the eighth. The Orioles tied the game in the top of the seventh on Santander’s third RBI hit of the night, having driven in Henderson on a double in the first before coming around on a wild pitch and delivering a run-scoring single to cap a three-run third. Santander and Henderson combined for five hits, four runs and four RBIs out of the leadoff and third spots in Baltimore’s order.

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Pinch-hitting for Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins struck out on three pitches to end the top of the seventh. In the inning’s bottom half, Danny Coulombe, who also took the loss in Wednesday’s finale with the Houston Astros, allowed two of the three batters he faced to reach, with Will Brennan providing a go-ahead single off Jorge López.

The Orioles had won 24 of their past 25 games when scoring at least four runs.

This story will be updated.

Orioles at Guardians

Advertisement

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM