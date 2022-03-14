‘He’s not satisfied’: Grayson Rodriguez ready to take next steps toward Orioles’ rotation as spring training begins

“You can look at the stuff obviously, the work ethic, but there’s also just never being satisfied, knowing that it hasn’t always come easy and he’s had to work for things,” Ramsey said. “Whatever prospect ranking he is doesn’t affect his day to day because he’s been on both ends of it, and you kind of respect that. He’s happy with where he’s at in terms of proud of his work, but he’s not satisfied. He’s always looking to improve and continue that development.”