Road to the show: Meet the Orioles prospects who live out of campers to create comfort in minor league chaos

Blaine Knight knows the reaction well. It took months to shake it himself.
He doubted it two summers ago when Grayson Rodriguez, his fellow Orioles’ pitching prospect, first brought it up.
He remained hesitant that fall when Rodriguez texted him a photo of the gleaming white Heartland Open Range fifth-wheel travel trailer — 43 feet long, over eight feet tall, and containing the 430-square-feet that the Orioles’ most promising young pitcher would call home on his climb through the minor leagues.
“I thought he was nuts, honestly,” Knight said, shaded by Rodriguez’s hulking fifth-wheel travel trailer at an RV park up the highway from the Orioles’ minor league complex in Sarasota, Florida.
His own camper is parked across the street, a symbol of his begrudging concession that Rodriguez wasn't crazy after all. They're neighbors in a 410-lot motor resort off Interstate 75, and if they didn't leave the game at the ballfields, the two prized right-handers could have a comfortable game of catch between their two front doors.
“I’ve got to give it to him,” Knight said. “He was right. It’s a good idea. It really is.”
Minor league life has come under fire in recent years, with years of low wages and long summers in small towns only leading to a small fraction of players reaching their major league dreams.
Many of the Orioles’ 100-plus minor leaguers stay at a hotel near the Twin Lakes complex in Sarasota. During the season, the fortunate ones live with host families. Others split apartments with teammates, but in-season promotions and the difficulties of short-term leases make housing a hassle. Even in a billion-dollar industry, living comfortably and eating well are luxuries.
Rodriguez and Knight, the Orioles’ first- and third-round picks in the 2018 draft, signed for seven-figure bonuses that surely mitigate some of the hardships. They count the ability to avoid housing headaches, cook for themselves and create comfortable simulations of home among the many benefits of life in a camper.
The bonuses are meant to create a better life for a player, many of whom are choosing the game over the education. No one could have guessed a better life would involve hauling home around behind their pickup trucks.
Rodriguez, a Nacogdoches, Texas, native who dominated at Low-A Delmarva last year, got the idea from family friend Eddy Furniss. Furniss’ own baseball career got him into the LSU Hall of Fame and brought him into pro ball with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“He was always on the move,” Rodriguez said. “Him and his wife were always having to find new apartment leases. It was just a big headache and he said if he had pulled a fifth-wheel like this, it would have been a lot better.”
Knight grew up in and pitched at Arkansas in college, and only spent a few weeks in Sarasota after signing before going to Short-A Aberdeen. The two say they bonded over the southern in them.
Rodriguez there pitched a lifestyle that, with a year of refinement, puts the living situations of other 20-year-olds to shame.
At the back of Rodriguez’s trailer, his combined living room and kitchen area would only leave the most demanding person wanting. The wood-panel is still shining, over a year of occupancy later. The owner is more boots-in-the-mud than earth tones. Still, the aesthetic fits.
There’s a couch and heated massage chairs in front of a flat-screen television, plus a dining room table and a full kitchen — gas range, French door refrigerator, counter space, built-in microwave.
There’s no clutter, and if he didn’t admit to being a clean-freak, the Roomba on the floor gave it away. The game room beside the kitchen wasn’t hooked up with his PlayStation yet, but it’s his favorite feature.
The bedroom barely has the clearance to fit his 6-foot-5 frame; the bed is more comfortable than the one he grew up with, he said.
“The only downside might be size, but for one person, this is more than enough, and it’s got all the benefits of a house, and you can move it,” Rodriguez said.
He’s decorated with a few photos of he and his girlfriend, plus his organizational Pitcher of the Month award from May 2019 hanging in the bedroom. The best feature, he says, is the privacy.
Rodriguez values both the drives back to his home-on-wheels and the solitude the camper itself provides, and keeps to himself at the park he’s stayed at the last two spring trainings. Knight laments that he sometimes locks his door.
He did the same at the campground he parked at all last year at Low-A Delmarva about 15 minutes from their stadium in Salisbury.
“There were water slides, a pool, all that kind of stuff to play in,” Rodriguez said. “We didn’t play there, sadly.”
They’re about the only ones not at play at their RV park on the sun coast.
Snowbirds buzz around on golf carts, waving at passing cars. They wade in the pools and play shuffleboard at night. A motorhome belonging to a Neil Diamond tribute band was parked in front of the clubhouse.
The ballplayers wonder if there’s anyone there less than twice their age. They’re sure the neighbors wonder what the young men who are gone all day are doing there for two months, but they haven't told anyone they're ballplayers.
Across the street from Rodriguez, Knight’s new trailer — a Jayco North Point, also white but with brown accents and measuring at the almost the same specifications as Rodriguez — has a few notable separators.
“I’ve got more slide-outs than him, though, so I have that over him,” Knight said. “I’ve got to beat him in every way possible.”
Rodriguez contends that his slideouts — the sections of the trailers that expand out to create more interior space when parked — are bigger, negating the amount. They jab at each other like brothers, both on the field and off. Knight had to concede Rodriguez was right about buying the trailers. Rodriguez would prefer not to talk about who won their most recent round of golf.
Another difference is the solitude: Knight married to his college sweetheart, Rachel, in the offseason. She and their two labs, Dozer and Missy, came south with them to spring training when the Orioles’ minor league starters reported for early camp.
Even in a smaller trailer last summer, he lived the benefits of this transient life when he was promoted from Delmarva to Frederick and simply hooked it up to his pick-up truck and drove across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge west to his new temporary home. The refund he received from the campground would be unheard-of from an apartment complex.
He required more space this year. Rachel, the former Arkansas softball catcher who understands the lifestyle and is known to have caught a few of her husband’s offseason bullpen sessions in a pinch, insisted on bringing everything from their kitchen on the road. She told her husband a washer and drier were non-negotiable.
While new, theirs is the good kind of lived-in already. It features an upstairs living room in the front with deep tan couches around a wall-sized television, that well-stocked kitchen, and enough closet space for two sets of clothes. The tea towels hanging on the stove were a wedding gift, reading, “Home is where you park it.”
The only ones that require adjustment are the dogs, Dozer and Missy. They aren’t used to leashes, a park mandate, but it’s better than the alternative. If they chased a bird into the pond, they could come face-to-face with an alligator.
Both young ballplayers look at their in-season home as more than just a February-to-September solution. The Knights rented a house in the offseason, put their furniture in storage, and are thinking about living in the camper in the winter if they buy a piece of land to build a house on. If they can manage nine months, what’s another three?
Rodriguez used his this winter for hunting trips across Texas and into the mountains of Oklahoma. He’s already looking ahead to his family using it as his 11-year-old brother Garner grows in his own baseball career. He, like the older Rodriguez, has the benefit of their backyard baseball field and throws hard.
For now, though, the set-up is all about baseball. Teammates hear about it and ask whether they’re going to park it at the ballpark — they did at Delmarva early last year, they admit, but didn’t sleep in them.
When the doubters see what’s inside the hulking campers, they realize they might be on to something.
Knight said: “They’re actually like, ‘It’s kind of smart. We’re proud of you for being smart about something for once.’ It’s good. My family, they think it’s hilarious. It’s a blast — except having to deal with him across the street from me all the time.”
They were across the campsite from each other last spring, and only spent a few weeks together at the site near Salisbury before Knight moved up last year. But they asked for the proximity this spring before they left for the Eastern Shore, and the RV site obliged.
It could be another neighborly situation back near Frederick along the Potomac River if Knight goes back to the Keys to start the season; Rodriguez already booked the same park on his pal’s recommendation. They’ll figure out where to set up camp at the higher levels as needed.
“Bowie, look around on a map,” Knight said. “Norfolk, look around on a map. Baltimore, we’re out of luck. I don’t think we’re going to find anything in Baltimore. But we’ll figure that out when we get there.”