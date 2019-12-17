The Orioles already acquired five pitchers for that far-off future, with none having pitched in the high minors yet. It’s fair to assume they’ll be seeking more of that in these potential trades. Between their focus on a specific kind of pitcher on the third day of this year’s MLB draft, in which the Orioles’ model spat out players with live fastballs and high-spin breaking balls who tore up short-season ball, and these trades, it’s clear they’re focusing on acquiring what they know works and building on that.