Orioles offer lunch with Mychal Givens, Trey Mancini as part of MLB Winter Meetings auction

Orioles fans can bid this week on a pregame lunch with Trey Mancini and Mychal Givens as part of the annual Winter Meetings Charity Auction, with proceeds benefiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Mancini and Givens, two of the brightest returning stars on the rebuilding Orioles team, are offering a lunch at a Baltimore-area restaurant along with a parking pass, access to the manager's press conference, two batting practice field passes, and two tickets for the day's game as part of their auction package.

Additionally, Orioles fans can bid on the chance to be a member of the grounds crew for a home night game at Camden Yards, with one fan age 16 or older eligible to participate, with the package including a parking pass for that night's game, a grounds crew polo, and four tickets for the night's game.

The third Orioles-related package is a gameday behind-the-scenes experience for four fans on a home game day at Camden Yards. Possible features of the package include watching the manager's pregame press conference; enjoying batting practice on the field; touring the press box, MASN and radio booths, production truck and scoreboard production room; and watching an inning of the game with executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias in his suite.

This edition of the auction is the seventh held at baseball’s Winter Meetings and organized by the public relations executives from the league’s 30 teams. Melanie LeGrande, vice president of social responsibility for MLB, said the six preceding auctions have raised $1.15 million for the charities chosen in past years, and the items that went up for auction beginning last night have already been a draw.

“This year, we've already launched the auction and have wonderful results of almost $60,000, and we don't even close until Thursday evening,” LeGrande said.

Sharon Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s daughter, said it continues to impress her how the game honors her father’s legacy as what would have been his 100th birthday approach. Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said MLB’s continued support for their mission helps the museum grow.

To bid on the items, visit mlb.com/wintermeetingsauction. Winning bids will be selected by 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13.

