The free-agent alternatives will only cost money, and not likely long contractual commitments, as opposed to the minor league talents that so many teams covet that it would cost in a trade. That’s a deterrent that will make Elias’ job hard this week, and this offseason. Every team has the types of international and low-minor talents the Orioles targeted in the Cashner trade, though, and those are often a lot easier to part with than the more established players who put up good numbers like the ones from the July 2018 trades.