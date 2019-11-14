The Orioles will play 16 weeknight home games at 6:35 p.m. and six more afternoon weekday games in a schedule they say will allow families with children the opportunity to get to the stadium more before Memorial Day and after Labor Day, the team announced Wednesday.
“The Orioles are committed to providing the most family-friendly experience in Major League Baseball,” senior vice president of administration and experience Greg Bader said in a statement. “The earlier start time for select weekday games is based upon extensive feedback from our fanbase as we continue to explore efforts that can enhance the Oriole Park experience for families, children, and fans of all ages.”
The 81-game home schedule also includes nine 4:05 p.m. Saturday games, with all Sunday home games at 1:05 p.m. and the weeknight home games between Memorial Day and Labor Day all remaining at 7:05 p.m.
