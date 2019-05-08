Gabriel Ynoa’s success with Orioles creates bullpen decisions for Brandon Hyde

Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa’s relief outing for the Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards, another success in a string of stout performances, showed that the in-game bullpen decisions manager Brandon Hyde makes in a season more focused on development than winning still matter.

In an 8-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox, Ynoa lowered his ERA to 0.79 with three innings of scoreless relief, but the frames on either side of his outing were far more problematic for Baltimore’s bullpen.

Hyde turned to Branden Kline for the fifth after Kline warmed up as starter David Hess faced trouble in the fourth. Kline surrendered a tie-breaking home run to Mitch Moreland, handing the Orioles a three-run deficit they never overcame. Ynoa came in, providing his third straight appearance of at least three innings and the second consecutive scoreless one. None of his 41 pitches came with a runner past first base. Hyde, who recalled seeing Ynoa as a rookie swingman with the New York Mets in 2016, said Ynoa gave the Orioles what they needed “and more.”

“He’s been awesome,” Hyde said. “He's throwing 95-96 [mph] with a good slider, and he's holding it through three innings. He's doing a great job. I'm really happy with how he's pitching.”

Evan Phillips, having not pitched in six days, started the ninth, but a walk, single and hit batter loaded the bases for Mookie Betts, who walked as well to bring in a run. Phillips gave way to Miguel Castro without retiring a batter, and Castro limited the Red Sox to one more run in the no-out, bases-loaded situation as a one-run deficit tripled over a half inning. Ynoa said that although he felt he could’ve pitched another inning, he understood Hyde’s choice to end his outing.

“I was told my limitations, and I respect that,” he said through team interpreter Ramón Alarcón.

Hyde suggested afterward that Ynoa was unlikely to get a fourth inning of work regardless of how the Orioles’ two-run rally in the eighth sorted out. Had they tied the game or taken the lead, effective closer Mychal Givens would’ve pitched the ninth. With the Orioles trailing, Phillips got his work.

Hyde also pointed out that sparing Ynoa of another inning Tuesday meant he could return to the mound sooner, and given how he’s pitched, that’s good news for the Orioles. Ynoa has pitched himself into consideration should a spot in the rotation open up, Hyde said, but it’s likelier he has instead earned opportunities of greater magnitude out of the bullpen.

“He's also pitching his way into higher-leverage situations, and being somebody that you can trust on the mound when the game is close,” Hyde said. “I think he can probably do a variety of things for you. He kind of came here as our long guy, and he's kind of pitching his way into different situations.”

Ynoa said he doesn’t have a preference whether he starts or relieves, saying he’s happy to perform in whatever role the team asks of him. Before Tuesday, Ynoa’s last outing came in the second game of a doubleheader in Chicago on May 1, shutting out the White Sox from the fifth to the seventh inning, but even with limited available pitching after a competitive first game, Hyde relented from giving Ynoa the eighth despite him having thrown only 36 pitches. After pitching a scoreless eighth, Phillips ran into trouble in the ninth, and Chicago walked off on Yonder Alonso’s RBI single to split the doubleheader.

Ynoa’s surge, in his third go at the major leagues, has prompted Hyde to question whether he would be better served deploying the 25-year-old in later innings. It also suggests that Tuesday was a night to possibly leave him in for another frame to keep Boston’s one-run lead where it was.

"He's been unbelievable,” third baseman Rio Ruiz said. “Not just saving the bullpen and helping out the bullpen, but they're quality innings. He's making good pitches when he needs to, and getting soft contact and getting outs that we need. It's great. It's real fun to see."

