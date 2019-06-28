Top pitching prospects DL Hall, Grayson Rodriguez to represent Orioles in All-Star Futures Game

The pitching depth the Orioles have bubbling in the low minors will be put on display as part of next month’s All-Star festivities.

Left-hander DL Hall and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles’ first-round picks from the 2017 and 2018 drafts, will represent the organization and the American League in the All-Star Futures Game on July 7 at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

Hall, 20, was the Orioles’ No. 21 overall pick in 2017. He’s made 13 appearances for High-A Frederick with 12 starts and one piggyback outing in which he threw four scoreless innings to earn a save, posting a 4.25 ERA. Hall has struggled with his command throughout the season, issuing 38 walks in 48 2/3 innings, but he has 73 strikeouts and held opponents to a .218 average.

Rodriguez, 19, has been part of a dominant team with Low-A Delmarva. A South Atlantic League All-Star, the 2017 11th overall pick has a 2.21 ERA in 11 starts for the Shorebirds, with half of the earned runs he has allowed coming in one start in early June. Otherwise, he has given up more than one earned run only once. Rodriguez has allowed a .169 average while striking out 78 batters in 57 innings.

The Futures Game will be broadcast on MLB Network and MLB.com at 7 p.m. on July 7.

