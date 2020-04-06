Ahead of the distance learning curve: How one Orioles coach restarted his education online

“I had to learn how to study again,” he said. “I had to learn how to get the information and here I am reading every sentence, every paragraph, every chapter of the lessons, and looking at the PowerPoints and reading them. Take a professional student, a young man or a woman who’s been doing it for three years, it probably takes them an hour to do it. It would take me three hours to do it, because you haven’t done it in such a long time. Write every single note on the presentation, go back and look at it again, write it again. But it was fun and I was really open minded.”