Fredi González, the former Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves manager who most recently was back on the Marlins’ staff, is joining the Orioles as a major league coach this season to supplement manager Brandon Hyde’s staff, according to an industry source.
González, 55, was the Marlins’ major league manager while Hyde was a minor league manager in that organization, and when González was let go in 2010, Hyde was promoted to the major league staff as interim bench coach.
Hyde went on to serve on the Marlins’ staff until he left for the Chicago Cubs in 2013, while González quickly took a job with the Atlanta Braves, which he managed to three straight playoff appearances from 2011 to 2013. He rejoined the Marlins as their third base coach for the 2017 season, but was not brought back for 2020.
With a background in coaching catchers, infielders and outfielders, plus his major league managing experience, González will influence several areas of the Orioles while sharing some responsibilities with major league field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins, who did those jobs last year while serving as Hyde’s de-facto bench coach.
González fills one of the three openings created on the Orioles’ coaching staff after first base coach Arnie Beyeler, assistant hitting coach Howie Clark and bullpen coach John Wasdin weren’t retained after the 2019 season.
Anthony Sanders will fill the first base coach role, according to multiple reports including MLB.com and MASNSports.com, coming over to the Orioles from the USA Baseball coaching staff after spending 14 seasons as a minor league coach and manager in the Colorado Rockies organization.
Hiring González will allow the Orioles to move major league coach José Hernandez into the assistant hitting coach role for his second year on the big league staff. Before joining Hyde’s coaching staff in 2019, Hernandez had been a field coach in the Orioles’ farm system since 2010.
The team is still working to fill the role of bullpen coach, one that will work in close concert with pitching coach Doug Brocail and newly promoted director of pitching Chris Holt, whose role will expand this year from just minor league pitchers.
Cossins, Brocail, Hernandez, hitting coach Don Long and third base coach José David Flores round out the returning coaching staff.