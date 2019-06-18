Meet the Orioles prospects representing the Frederick Keys in Tuesday's Carolina League All-Star Game

The Frederick Keys, the Orioles’ High-A minor league affiliate, will host the Carolina League All-Star Game on Tuesday at Harry Grove Stadium, with nine Keys making up nearly half of the North Division’s roster.

The game is set for 7:15 p.m. in Frederick, with a skills challenge beforehand from 5 to 6 p.m. Players from the North Division are available for autographs from 3 to 3:45 p.m., while South Division players are available from 3:55 to 4:40 p.m.

As hosts, the Keys’ coaching staff, led by manager Ryan Minor, will lead the North Division. The staff of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Houston Astros’ affiliate, will coach the South Division.

Here’s a look at the nine players who will represent the Keys in the Carolina League All-Star Game.

Right-hander Mike Baumann

Baumann is tied for the Carolina League lead with 77 strikeouts, totaling those in 54 innings. The Orioles’ third-round draft pick in 2017, Baumann has allowed a .203 batting average with a 3.83 ERA in 11 starts.

Outfielder Cole Billingsley

Billingsley, the Orioles’ 19th-round pick in 2016, has a .395 on-base percentage while batting .346 in home games. He slashed .372/.436/.477 in May to earn his second midseason All-Star selection and first since 2016 with the Aberdeen IronBirds.

Outfielder Zach Jarrett

Jarrett is the son of NASCAR champion Dale Jarrett and the grandson of racing legend Ned Jarrett. He’s hitting .297/.358/.449 with the Keys and was the Orioles’ 28th-round selection in 2017.

Right-hander Steven Klimek

The Orioles’ 2015 33rd-round pick has been an effective reliever for the Keys this season, posting a 2.48 ERA. He pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings from May 1 to June 11, with all but one of his nine appearances during the streak lasting more than one inning.

Right-hander David Lebron

Despite being 25, Lebron didn’t start his professional career until last year, and in his first full season, he’s an All-Star thanks to a 3.35 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. The Orioles acquired him this offseason in a trade with the Texas Rangers for international bonus slots.

Infielder Sean Miller

Miller got demoted from Double-A Bowie on May 6, but he played well enough afterward to earn All-Star status. The Crofton native slashed .288/.323/.424 in May after joining the Keys.

Right-hander Cody Sedlock

Sedlock hasn’t pitched since May 25 and won’t pitch in the All-Star Game as the Orioles try to manage their 2016 first-round pick’s innings as he bounces back from an injury-hampered 2018. In his eight starts for Frederick, the 23-year-old had a 1.44 ERA while opponents hit only .140 against him.

Right-hander Luis Pérez

Pérez had an ERA above 2.75 only once in his first four professional seasons and is continuing the trend in 2019. In 18 appearances, he has a 2.58 ERA, and in his only start of the year, he pitched four scoreless innings.

Infielder Willy Yahn

After hitting no home runs in his first two professional seasons, Yahn has five through the first half with the Keys. The Orioles’ 2017 25th-round pick is hitting .296/.314/.426.

Carolina League All-Star Game

Harry Grove Stadium, Frederick

Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

Radio: tunein.com

