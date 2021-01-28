Freddy Galvis will likely be the Orioles’ Opening Day shortstop. Could Carlos Correa follow him?

As he discussed where recent addition Freddy Galvis fit on the Orioles’ board of free-agent shortstops, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias brought up next year’s class, unprompted.
“This was a rather plentiful, saturated shortstop market,” Elias said Wednesday. “Next year’s shortstop class, unless there are a bunch of extensions reached, it’s gonna be even more so.”
With Galvis’ $1.5 million contract being only a one-year deal, it would be natural for Elias to look ahead to next season’s crop of free-agent shortstops, and he likely wouldn’t be alone. The group could include many of baseball’s brightest stars, none of whom would even be 30 years old if they hit the open market.
Corey Seager just won World Series Most Valuable Player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Francisco Lindor’s trade to the New York Mets hasn’t immediately preceded an extension. Trevor Story has finished in the top 12 of National League MVP voting each of the past three years with the Colorado Rockies. Then, there are two star shortstops with clear connections to Orioles management: Javier Báez and Carlos Correa.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was the Chicago Cubs’ director of player development as Báez rose through their system and was on their coaching staff when Báez debuted and eventually helped end Chicago’s World Series drought. He finished second in NL MVP voting in 2018, Hyde’s last year on the Cubs’ staff before joining Baltimore, and although Báez had a down offensive year in the shortened 2020 season, he won his first Gold Glove Award in only his second major league season primarily playing shortstop.
Elias’ connections to Correa are well noted, as he is often credited with the Houston Astros’ selection of the Puerto Rican infielder with the first overall pick in 2012 in his first year with the organization. Now, Elias is trying to build the Orioles in a similar manner, stocking talent in the minor leagues to build what he once referred to as “an elite talent pipeline.”
But adding Correa’s talent to the organization would be a stark shift from how Elias has previously operated, having largely stripped away from the major league roster rather than add to it. Galvis is only the fourth major league free agent Elias has signed in his three offseasons with the Orioles, and none of them received more than one guaranteed season in their contracts. That almost assuredly will be a requirement to add Correa, Báez or another top shortstop next winter, as would a level of financial investment that Baltimore hasn’t approached under Elias.
But if the Orioles’ rebuild is truly mirroring Houston’s, 2022 could be the year Baltimore turns toward contention, though it’s worth noting the Astros’ efforts didn’t face a lost minor league season amid a pandemic.
From 2012 to 2014, Houston’s winning percentage was .362. The next year, Correa debuted and won Rookie of the Year honors while the Astros made the playoffs. Two years later, they won the World Series.
Over the past two seasons, Elias’ first campaigns steering the Orioles’ rebuild, their winning percentage is .356. The arrival of Adley Rutschman, the 2019 draft’s first overall pick, could signal a turn toward contention in the same way Correa’s promotion in Houston once did, though it’s difficult to see the Orioles rushing Rutschman toward that point in 2021 given his lack of professional experience.
While adding up-the-middle talent such as Rutschman has been among Elias’ priorities with Baltimore, the shortstops those efforts produced have yet to reach the upper minors. Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, the Orioles’ second picks in the previous two drafts, could be top 100 prospects in baseball next year, but neither has played a game for a minor league affiliate outside of the Gulf Coast League. Baltimore’s other top infield prospects, with Elias specifically noting Terrin Vavra, Mason McCoy, Rylan Bannon and Cadyn Grenier, either lack upper-minors experience or aren’t primarily shortstops.
In all likelihood, when Galvis’ contract expires at the end of the World Series, the Orioles will find themselves in the same position they’ve spent the past two offseasons: seeking a free-agent shortstop.
“[Shortstop] is a position where you don’t want to take too many chances,” Elias said Wednesday. “If we feel that any of those players need more time or they’re not ready, we’ll be looking at a guy like Freddy or others.”
In that sense, there’s no guarantee the Orioles pursue players at the top of the market. Along with Galvis, Marcus Semien and Andrelton Simmons agreed to one-year deals with the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins, respectively, meaning they’ll be free agents again. José Iglesias will re-enter free agency, as well, once he completes the option year of the contract he signed with Baltimore for the Los Angeles Angels. Galvis could also be an option to return to Baltimore.
“Our hope and expectation is that he’s a big contributor for us all year and, who knows, potentially beyond that,” Elias said.
At some point, the Orioles will signal their rebuild is less about stockpiling talent and more about putting it to use at the major league level. Adding a free agent from the top of next year’s shortstop class, Correa or otherwise, could be the perfect opportunity to do that.