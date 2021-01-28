Freddy Galvis will likely be the Orioles’ Opening Day shortstop. Could Carlos Correa follow him?

But adding Correa’s talent to the organization would be a stark shift from how Elias has previously operated, having largely stripped away from the major league roster rather than add to it. Galvis is only the fourth major league free agent Elias has signed in his three offseasons with the Orioles, and none of them received more than one guaranteed season in their contracts. That almost assuredly will be a requirement to add Correa, Báez or another top shortstop next winter, as would a level of financial investment that Baltimore hasn’t approached under Elias.