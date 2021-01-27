Five takeaways from the Orioles’ signing of shortstop Freddy Galvis

Of the 23 shortstops with at least 2,000 innings at the position since the beginning of 2018, Galvis ranks 19th in UZR/150 (-2.7), according to FanGraphs. Iglesias was fourth in that period. They’re closer together in defensive runs saved (DRS), with Iglesias ranked 12th with eight and Galvis one spot behind him at six. Both made just 18 errors in that span, tied for third fewest.