Hot road trip for Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis shows how quickly fortunes can turn | ANALYSIS

Trey Mancini feels he’s made the proper mental and physical adjustments to get himself back on track over the last week or so with hitting coach Don Long. Players like Rio Ruiz and Chance Sisco are hitting below their career standards but could pull out of it with a week like Galvis had, while on the opposite end of the spectrum, a down road trip for Cedric Mullins meant his OPS fell from 1.026 to .870 in less than a week.