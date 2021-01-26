Orioles fill shortstop void, sign infielder Freddy Galvis to one-year deal

By the time the 2021 season starts, the Orioles’ infield could have a substantially different look than it did last Opening Day. That day in Boston, Chris Davis was at first base, Hanser Alberto played second base, and Iglesias was at shortstop. Davis is ticketed for a bench role with Trey Mancini back in the mix as the team’s primary first baseman entering spring training, while Alberto was released at the beginning of December. Yolmer Sánchez, a waiver claim with a Gold Glove Award on his resume, is his likely replacement at second base.