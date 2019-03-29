Orioles announce ‘A Celebration of Frank’ on April 6 to honor Hall of Famer Robinson

The Orioles have announced plans to honor Hall of Famer Frank Robinson with a celebration of his life before their April 6 home game against the New York Yankees.

“A Celebration of Frank” will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Orioles Park at Camden Yards before the 7:05 p.m. matchup with New York. The event will feature a video tribute to Robinson, who died Feb. 7, as well as appearances and speeches from Orioles greats Brooks Robinson, Jim Palmer and Boog Powell.

Jeff Idelson, the president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum President, is scheduled to speak, as well.

Tuesday, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will rename portions of 33rd Street, where the Orioles played at Memorial Stadium, as Frank Robinson Way.

Robinson, a civil rights advocate throughout his life and career, was the first African-American manager in major league history. And before the Orioles’ home opener Thursday, the Orioles Charitable Foundation will donate $20,000 apiece to Baltimore's Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington.

On Thursday, the Orioles will also have a moment of silence for Robinson, the only person in the organization’s history to serve as a player, coach, manager and front office executive.

The celebration is part of the Orioles’ yearlong plan to honor Robinson, the first player to win MVP honors in both leagues. The team’s jerseys this season feature commemorative “20” patches (Robinson’s number) on the right sleeves.

CAPTION "I think there's a different vibe in the room this year, for sure, so I think it's going to be a little more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere." Cashner said. "I think you're going to see some guys play the way they're capable of playing." (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) "I think there's a different vibe in the room this year, for sure, so I think it's going to be a little more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere." Cashner said. "I think you're going to see some guys play the way they're capable of playing." (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I know everybody was looking forward for Alex to make the Opening Day start, and it's just unfortunate circumstance, but we're happy to give the ball to Andrew," manager Brandon Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) "I know everybody was looking forward for Alex to make the Opening Day start, and it's just unfortunate circumstance, but we're happy to give the ball to Andrew," manager Brandon Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)

nruiz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/NathanSRuiz