‘It’s just something fun to do’: Orioles’ football-themed road trip adds late-season levity

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde found himself navigating Baltimore this week in pursuit of a football jersey.
The Orioles will don jerseys for their upcoming road trip to Detroit for a four-game series with the Tigers, and Hyde wanted to represent Baltimore with his attire. During his tenure with the Chicago Cubs, a team that has regularly garnered attention for its collective road trip garb, Hyde, a Bay Area native, routinely turned to San Francisco 49ers jerseys for Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, even rocking a John Elway Stanford jersey.
But the Orioles’ first-year manager wanted to pick something for his new home, so he went store to store looking for an Ed Reed jersey to honor the Ravens’ latest hall of famer. He struggled to find one.
Hyde saw plenty for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson but knew some of his players would go with that option. Other teams’ quarterbacks were also available, but he had no interest in those.
“I was having so many problems I almost had my wife overnight my Montana jersey,” Hyde said, “but I wanted to represent Baltimore.”
He eventually found a Ray Lewis jersey and figured that was more than good enough. Hyde will join his players and various staff members in wearing the jerseys en route to a meeting between the teams with the two worst records in baseball.
“It’s just something fun to do,” Hyde said. “I think guys get into it. There’s a lot of chatter about the jersey they got. It’s interesting to see who they pick. Just try to keep things light and loose in this six-month season.”
Unlike Hyde, many of the Orioles went with the teams they grew up rooting for, with John Means (Kansas City Chiefs), Dwight Smith Jr. (Atlanta Falcons) and Shawn Armstrong (Carolina Panthers) among those who repped their hometowns and states. Others went the college route; Chris Davis spent some time on the field pregame catching footballs while wearing a Texas Longhorns helmet and had a burnt orange jersey in his locker. Stevie Wilkerson will wear a college jersey of DeAndre Hopkins, a contemporary from his time at Clemson.
Richie Martin had perhaps the most geographically appropriate fit, as he’ll head to Detroit with a Barry Sanders Lions jersey.
This method of levity and camaraderie brought Hyde back to his days with Chicago. In particular, he remembered when former Orioles pitcher Jake Arrieta no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, then all of the Cubs wore onesies for their late-night return trip from the West Coast.
“It was just a really cool night,” Hyde said. “And then we all got in our pajamas.”
Davis named Roberto Clemente Award nominee
For the third straight season, Davis was named the Orioles’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually to the player “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
On Sept. 18, Roberto Clemente Day, Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias will give Davis the award and present a $7,500 ceremonial check to the LUNGevity Foundation as part of Davis’ nomination. Davis earned the Orioles’ nomination for his family’s worked with various Baltimore-area charities, including the LUNGevity Foundation, the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital and Casey Cares Foundation.
The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be selected by a panel that includes MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, media members, and Vera Clemente, Roberto Clemente’s widow, as well as a fan vote that runs through Sept. 29 at mlb.com/clemente21.
Honors for Rutschman
2019 first overall draft pick Adley Rutschman was named the Orioles’ Minor League Player of the Month for August, while Kevin Magee, their 2018 ninth-rounder, was the pitcher of the month. Rutschman, 21, posted a .957 OPS for Short-A Aberdeen before a promotion to Low-A Delmarva. Magee, 23, had a 0.55 ERA in six starts for Aberdeen.