‘It’s just something fun to do’: Orioles’ football-themed road trip adds late-season levity

Unlike Hyde, many of the Orioles went with the teams they grew up rooting for, with John Means (Kansas City Chiefs), Dwight Smith Jr. (Atlanta Falcons) and Shawn Armstrong (Carolina Panthers) among those who repped their hometowns and states. Others went the college route; Chris Davis spent some time on the field pregame catching footballs while wearing a Texas Longhorns helmet and had a burnt orange jersey in his locker. Stevie Wilkerson will wear a college jersey of DeAndre Hopkins, a contemporary from his time at Clemson.