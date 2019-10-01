So that means … For Mountcastle, who has been asked to work on his defense and walk more, it’s not going to be a situation in which he’s added to the roster and immediately makes the team. Same goes for pitchers Keegan Akin and Dean Kremer, who each probably have some boxes to check at Norfolk, even though they’re shoo-ins to be added to the roster. All are important pieces for the future, and that future includes at least part of 2020, presumably. But those filling out their Opening Day roster projections would be wise to not repeat the errors of last winter and pencil in those types of players into prominent roles.