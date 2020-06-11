Five things to know about Orioles’ No. 2 overall pick Heston Kjerstad

A year after making the expected move in drafting Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias’ second draft leading the organization began with the surprise selection of Heston Kjerstad, an outfielder from the University of Arkansas.
Here are five things to know about Kjerstad, the latest piece added to what Elias hopes becomes “an elite talent pipeline.”:
He can flat-out hit
In a junior season abbreviated by the coronavirus pandemic, Kjerstad, 21, posted a batting line of .448/.513/.791, good for an OPS of 1.304, to go with six home runs in 16 games. Across his career as a Razorback, the left-handed slugger slashed .343/.421/.590. He earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2018, helping Arkansas reach the College World Series finals.
He already has friends in the organization
Arkansas’ 2018 team that reached Omaha also featured right-hander Blaine Knight, the Orioles’ third-round pick that year. Kjerstad said he spoke with Knight on the phone Wednesday morning before the draft.
The Razorbacks weren’t able to clinch the national title however, losing to Rutschman’s Oregon State squad (Rutschman was named College World Series Most Outstanding Player). Kjerstad, who grew up in Amarillo, Texas, also played with Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore’s first-round selection in 2018. Rodriguez took to Twitter to celebrate his friend’s selection.
He wasn’t who the Orioles were expected to pick
Most, if not all, major mock drafts had Orioles dipping into the SEC with their No. 2 pick, but not selecting Kjerstad. Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin was a near-unanimous guess for the next prospect heading to Baltimore after the Detroit Tigers took Arizona State’s Spencer Torkelson first overall. But after the Orioles went with Kjerstad, Martin fell to fifth for the Toronto Blue Jays. Baseball America had Kjerstad ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the draft, with Martin second.
“Sure enough, after the Tigers made their pick, the phone rang,” Kjerstad said. “I couldn’t say ‘yes’ quick enough after that."
Selecting Kjerstad could allow the Orioles to capitalize on players who fall to later in the draft, signing him for under the nearly $7.8 million value of the slot and take advantage of the highest bonus pool of any team at almost $13.9 million.
His dog stole the show of his selection.
It wasn’t Kjerstad’s celebration that drew attention when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced his name, but that of the family dog, Oreo. Kjerstad said the name came because as a pup, she looked like a double-stuffed Oreo cookie. Oreo technically belongs to Kjerstad’s parents, Dave and Jody, but Kjerstad said the dog has gravitated to him since he’s been home from school.
Now, Oreo has gravitated to the spotlight.
He can’t wait to hit at Camden Yards
As a left-handed hitter, Kjerstad is already thinking about hitting his share of Eutaw Street homers, and he even has the B&O Warehouse in his sights. A batter has never hit the warehouse in a game, though Ken Griffey Jr. managed to reach it in the 1993 Home Run Derby during All-Star week festivities.
Kjerstad said he’s watched plenty of video of Griffey, as well as Mike Trout and Barry Bonds, so that lofty goal is one he’ll certainly try to reach, even if it only comes in batting practice.
“Maybe I’ll be able to put a few off of it one day,” he said.