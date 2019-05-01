Five Things We Learned about the Orioles through the first month of the 2019 season

A Tuesday rainout in Chicago meant the Orioles' April came to a somewhat merciful end, with a season that began so promisingly with series wins in New York and Toronto making the subsequent descent into reality seem a bit steeper.
Only this year, a losing April didn't drop the hopeful Orioles out of the playoff contention they saw for themselves in 2018. Expectations are far more modest this year, publicly and privately, so they're really just over a month into a six-month test of who can get better individually, and by how much.
By those measures, it's been mixed as well. The rebuild initiated last summer and continued en masse by executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias, assistant general manager Sig Mejdal and manager Brandon Hyde is still in its infancy.
The games roll on, though. So with an unnatural break in the schedule because of weather, here are five things we learned in the first month of the 2019 Orioles season.
This rebuild isn't happening overnight — at any level.
Even if this Orioles team is, through a month, much more pleasant to watch than its predecessor that lost 115 games last season, April was confirmation that whatever good is going to happen here isn't going to happen quickly.
That goes with everything from installing the analytics program they want — Hyde said last week that they still don't have much of the infrastructure in place to get that information to the field level that they plan to — to the actual business of having better players and winning games.
At 10-20 through 30 games, they're just two games better than last year's pace. Take out that 4-2 opening road trip, and the Orioles have played at a .250 winning percentage (6-18), which is worse than last year's .290. Given the team they put together, that's not exactly unexpected. It's just a reminder that whatever Elias and company are trying to build isn't going to be a short process.
What's more discouraging than the major league results is some of what's happening on the farm. For all the success with the pitchers in the low minors — see Grayson Rodriguez, Blaine Knight and DL Hall — the players who could ostensibly help out in the majors soon haven't really been playing well.
Austin Hays hasn't played yet with a thumb injury, while Chance Sisco and DJ Stewart are off to slow starts at Triple-A Norfolk. Cedric Mullins joined them with the Tides last week after struggling badly as the Orioles' everyday center fielder.
Anthony Santander is playing a little better there, and a level below, top prospect Yusniel Diaz is on the injured list at Double-A Bowie.
The only exception is first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who has five home runs and is batting .300 for the Tides entering Tuesday. Of course, there's not exactly a place on this roster for a first-base/DH type with Chris Davis around. So any hope that even the first wave of top prospects was coming soon, or would be a large one, is a faint at this point. This is all going to take a while.
Trey Mancini is a cut above.
What can be said about the Orioles' one young star that hasn't already been said? This has been a difficult season on so many levels, and all he's done is put together a first month that put him in the conversation for Player of the Month, at the very least. He hit .355/.405/.618 with six home runs, and his wRC+ (weighted runs created) of 167 is fourth-best in the American League behind Mike Trout, Hunter Dozier and Tim Anderson.
It's powered by a likely-unsustainable .413 batting average on balls in play. But if he can continue to keep his strikeout rate down (it's at 20.7%, with his career rate at 23.6%) and keep his groundball rate down (it's a career-low 37.2%, down from 51.3% for his career), then it's quite possible he can keep something resembling this start going.
Part of that is fueled by a much better understanding of how he's being attacked by opposing pitchers. If Mancini can adjust to the adjustment that's likely coming, then he's a shoo-in to be the team's only All-Star, and will play himself into that awkward place of possibly being too good for a team that won't be very good for a long time. There are worse problems to have.
Even with information and technology helping, there's a lot of work to do with this pitching staff.
Now that the Orioles are on board, every team in the league has the kind of technology and information available to a modern pitcher. The Orioles are still trying to put that infrastructure in place, with their growing analytics department trying hard to get the on-field product up to speed.
None of that matters when pitchers don't have the command to keep the ball out of the middle of the plate in big spots, or the experience in big spots to have confidence that the pitch they're making will be a good one. You don't allow 72 home runs in 30 games by chance, so as the season progresses, the Orioles' inexperienced pitching staff needs to find something that works for them.
The young pitchers who made the team have had their ups and downs. David Hess and Jimmy Yacabonis have pitched well at times, but the home runs have been killers. John Means and Paul Fry seem to have found something that works. All are learning that their mistakes against big league hitters often land in a place where the team's improved defense can't help them. As a group, the Orioles pitchers need to take advantage of the situations where they can succeed.
The "give the Triple-A guys a chance" theory hasn't been all bad.
In lieu of acquiring proven major league talent this offseason (and why would they when their stated goals are to compete in the future, not the present?), the Orioles loaded up on players who bumped up against the proverbial Triple-A ceiling and hadn't gotten a major league opportunity to show their minor league numbers could translate.
Renato Núñez was already in the fold, but certainly qualifies. Add third baseman Rio Ruiz, outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., infielder Hanser Alberto and catcher Pedro Severino to the fold, and half their lineup falls into that category.
Save for Mancini, that group has largely produced the best on offense. Núñez (.266/.316/.477 with six home runs) and Smith (.276/.325/.486 with five home runs) have cooled off recently, but enter May more than holding their own. Severino is batting .262 but has four home runs and a .912 OPS with great defense behind the plate in 14 games, and his playing time is growing after Jesús Sucre was sent to Triple-A.
Only Ruiz, who is batting .228, is having a tough time at the plate, but he's one of the top-five defensive third baseman in the league, according to FanGraphs.
It's not going to win the division, let alone many games. But given where the Orioles are in this rebuilding process, they could do worse. They did last year.
It's too early to think trades, and that's good, because it's kind of grim.
One of the prevailing thoughts entering this season was predicting the next phase of former GM Dan Duquette’s trade-fest from last July, with the focus turning to when the Orioles might look to deal veterans such as Andrew Cashner, Alex Cobb and Mark Trumbo, plus arbitration-eligible players such as Dylan Bundy and Mychal Givens.
Trumbo won't be back until at least Memorial Day as he strengthens his surgically repaired knee, and Cobb has pitched twice but is on the injured list for the third time thanks to groin and back issues. The Orioles have sent Cobb back to Sarasota, Fla., to rehabilitate and insure that the next time he pitches for them, he's healthy and the best version of himself. It's unclear how long that will take.
Bundy hasn't taken a step forward from last year's struggles, leaving Cashner and Givens to be evaluated in any kind of positive way. Cashner has a 4.18 ERA with a 1.392 WHIP entering his start Wednesday, though even he acknowledges that his four wins to match 2018's total don't mean much.
Fox Sports reported that the Orioles are already listening to offers on Givens, who has a 4.50 ERA and is being used as a fireman of sorts by Hyde. There are four years worth of evidence that he's best deployed as a one-inning reliever, and it creates a lot of tension in the ninth inning when Hyde brings him in in the eighth with the expectation that he'll be protecting the lead in the ninth as well.
If a team sees an ideal way to use Givens' electric arm, he could be the best option for Elias to bring in the kind of trade haul he'd like in a midseason deal.