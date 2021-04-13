Five stats that stand out about the Orioles’ uneven start at the plate | ANALYSIS

.593 – Cedric Mullins’ start has been a joyful part of an Orioles season that hasn’t always earned the same descriptor, but can’t last forever. His .593 batting average on balls in play is the highest in baseball and goes a long way toward explaining his .459 average so far. Mullins’ speed and ability to leg out infield and bunt singles means he’s liable to have a high BABIP, and there’s really no baseline for his statistics in the big leagues given how volatile his performance has been in the majors so far. Still, it’s a near-certainty that number will fall, and his batting average along with it. The key for Mullins will be to not let his season be too up-and-down in the way they have been in the past. For now, the Orioles will gladly take the production.