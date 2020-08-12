How are the Orioles playing this well? Five stats that explain their hot start to 2020.

The duo of Sisco and Severino, plus veteran third catcher Bryan Holaday, has also overseen quite a turnaround for the Orioles’ pitching staff, and their presence in helping execute the team’s game plans can’t be overlooked. Still, this is a team that doesn’t have a lot of power hitters at traditional spots like first base. Getting the kind of production on the cheap from their catching platoon the way the Orioles have is a tremendous advantage and shows that this coaching staff can work with players trying to solidify themselves in the big leagues.