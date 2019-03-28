Five questions with ... The Sun Orioles beat crew to predict the 2019 season

Baltimore Sun Orioles writers Jon Meoli, Nathan Ruiz and Peter Schmuck answer five questions to predict the Orioles’ 2019 season before they take the field Thursday at the
New York Yankees. Who will be the Orioles’ All-Star? Jon Meoli: Starting pitcher Alex Cobb Nathan Ruiz: Reliever Mychal Givens Peter Schmuck: Infielder Jonathan Villar
Which starting pitcher will have the lowest ERA? Meoli: Cobb Ruiz: Dylan Bundy Schmuck: Cobb Who will put up the best offensive numbers? Meoli: Outfielder Trey Mancini
Ruiz: Mancini
Schmuck: Mancini
The Orioles open the 2019 season Thursday in New York against the Yankees. With the announcement this week that Mark Trumbo, Alex Cobb and Austin Wynns would be starting the season on the injured list, the 25-man roster became clearer. While the team could still make some moves before Opening Day, here's the probable 25-man roster.
Which prospect currently in the minors will be the first to join the major league club? Meoli: Starting pitcher Josh Rogers
Ruiz: Reliever Evan Phillips Schmuck: Reliever Cody Carroll Will the Orioles have the worst record in baseball again? Meoli: Yes. They'll win 49 games, improving on last year but not by much. Ruiz: Yes, they’ll finish 57-105. Schmuck: No, but that's only damning with faint praise. The Orioles will finish 64-98 and have an excellent chance of "winning" next year's No. 1 draft pick. But I think the Miami Marlins will end up with the worst record.
"I think there's a different vibe in the room this year, for sure, so I think it's going to be a little more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere." Cashner said. "I think you're going to see some guys play the way they're capable of playing." (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)
"I know everybody was looking forward for Alex to make the Opening Day start, and it's just unfortunate circumstance, but we're happy to give the ball to Andrew," manager Brandon Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)
