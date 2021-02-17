For Orioles, rainy and ‘weird’ first workout for pitchers and catchers begins preparations for challenging season

“I think it’s been voiced here that they want guys to make sure they feel good in the build-up,” Means said. “I think guys really are going to start to find out if there is any wear-and-tear on the build-up, and the when August hits, guys will start to get an idea of how their arm is feeling. We’re going to be a little more cautious, but at the end of the day, we’re going to try to compete and I’m going to try and go six, seven innings every time we go out.”