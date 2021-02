For Orioles, rainy and ‘weird’ first workout for pitchers and catchers begins preparations for challenging season

That doesn’t change the fact that the Orioles are still picked to finish last in their division almost unanimously, with the usual measures of wins and losses tossed out internally when it comes to the team’s efforts to get better through player development. Hyde even had to answer for FanGraphs’ playoff forecasts, which ran 10,000 simulations of the season and had the Orioles making the playoffs in none of them, saying he only worries about getting better on a daily basis.