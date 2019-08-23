Orioles fire 11 members of scouting, front office departments: ‘We’re in a period of change’

“We’re in a period of change right now with the industry, and we’re in a period of change right now with the Orioles,” Elias said. “This is sports. Changes happen frequently, especially when you’re in a situation where the team has been losing, and it’s kind of what we all get into when we get into this business, but we are trying to make changes to the way that the organization conducts business in a lot of ways to adapt to the competitive environment that we’re in. “Sometimes, to make changes, you’ve got to make changes. It’s difficult. It’s the worst part of my job or anyone in my position’s job, but these are really good men who had a lot of really good contributions to the organization, and we’ll help them land on their feet.”