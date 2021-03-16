Orioles’ Félix Hernández leaves spring start with right elbow discomfort

After what was likely his best inning of the spring so far for the Orioles, former All-Star right-hander Félix Hernández left Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after the first inning with right elbow discomfort, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said.
Hernández, who didn’t pitch in 2020 but is looking to extend a career that’s worthy of Hall of Fame consideration, is in Orioles camp on a minor league contract with the hopes of bolstering his resume by making the team and playing a role in their rotation in 2021.
The former Seattle Mariners star had a rocky spring to this point. Hernández’s fastball has been in the 84-86 mph range, and while there’s some deception to it, he’s struggled to keep hitters off-balance with his secondary pitches and has had some tough spells in his starts.
In his spring debut, he walked two and had both come around to score in his second inning March 4 against the Detroit Tigers.
Hernández next faced the Pittsburgh Pirates and allowed three earned runs on five hits, including a home run.
Tuesday would have been a good test for Hernández, who was facing a lineup full of everyday players from the Rays. At least early, he showed he was up for the test. He struck out leadoff man Yoshi Tsutsugo swinging and ended the inning getting playoff hero Randy Arozarena swinging at a breaking ball above the strike zone.
But Eric Hanhold began warming up while the Orioles hit in the second inning and took over for Hernández in that inning.
