Orioles closer Félix Bautista throws live bullpen for 1st time since injuring elbow, but timeline still unknown

Félix Bautista, pictured Aug. 25, threw a live bullpen — pitching on the mound at Camden Yards and facing a hitter — for the first time since he partially tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow one month ago Tuesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Félix Bautista took another step Tuesday toward returning from his elbow injury, but Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said the closer’s timeline is still murky.

Bautista threw a live bullpen — pitching on the mound at Camden Yards and facing a hitter — for the first time since he partially tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow one month ago Tuesday. The right-hander had thrown bullpen sessions in recent weeks as he attempts to ramp up for a postseason return, but Hyde said after Bautista’s live session that he still has “no idea” when or if the All-Star closer can return this season.

“We’re running out of time a little bit and he’s going to need to get on the mound more often,” Hyde said. “He’s thrown a couple of bullpens; this was his first time experimenting against a hitter on the mound. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and just make decisions on a daily basis.”

Bautista threw 25 pitches to taxi squad catcher Ramón Rodríguez, mixing in fastballs and off-speed pitches. Velocity readings were not available for the media to see during his bullpen. Hyde, Baltimore’s pitching coaches and several players, including Kyle Gibson, Danny Coulombe, DL Hall and Ryan Mountcastle, were watching from the side.

Félix Bautista is throwing a simulated game at Camden Yards. Brandon Hyde, Orioles pitching coaches, and several teammates, including Kyle Gibson, Danny Coulombe, DL Hall and Ryan Mountcastle, are watching from the side. pic.twitter.com/R3GktGJS5k — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) September 26, 2023

“I thought he looked fine,” Hyde said. “I mean, it’s all gonna be about how he feels tomorrow, so first time facing hitters — or one hitter — but great to see him out here and hopefully he feels good tomorrow. We’ll see how it goes.”

Hyde said “I don’t know” several times when asked about Bautista’s availability for the postseason. The Orioles would have to activate him off the 15-day injured list and include him on their 26-man playoff roster by the day of their first series. If Baltimore wins the American League East, Game 1 of the AL Division Series would be Oct. 7. The Orioles’ magic number entering Tuesday is three.

“I don’t know how else to answer it besides: I don’t know. I don’t know,” Hyde said. “He just threw for the first time, he threw 25 pitches against a hitter today, and I know there’s a lot of anticipation in him and it’s a big deal, but we’re running out of time a little bit and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

