Orioles All-Star Félix Bautista has partial tear in elbow, but team not ruling out 2023 return: ‘This is not over’

Given the timing of Félix Bautista's elbow injury and the length of recovery for Tommy John elbow reconstruction, Orioles general manager Mike Elias said the team is taking a “conservative approach” by attempting to have the right-hander return this season. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Félix Bautista could prove to need elbow surgery, but the Orioles aren’t ruling out the All-Star closer returning in 2023, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Monday.

Bautista has a partial tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that sometimes results in Tommy John elbow reconstruction. But given the timing of the right-hander’s injury and the length of the procedure’s recovery, Elias said the Orioles are taking a “conservative approach” by attempting to have Bautista return rather than “diving into an operative procedure.”

“I think the fact that we’re keeping him throwing right now speaks to the fact that this is not over for 2023, and it’s just going to depend on how he feels as we keep this going,” Elias said before the Orioles’ series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Losing Bautista, perhaps the best relief pitcher in the sport, for the remainder of the season would be a blow as the Orioles push to win their first World Series in 40 years. But the timing of the injury is also what is allowing Baltimore to attempt this unconventional approach.

Bautista hasn’t pitched since he injured his elbow with a 102.3 mph fastball with one strike remaining on Aug. 25 against the Colorado Rockies, but he’s played catch on flat ground three times in the past week.

“Again, it’s a situation where all the doctors that consulted us, our doctors, outside doctors, don’t see any irresponsible risk or loss of time if we’re to allow him to keep throwing right now and kind of seeing how it feels and what he’s able to do here the rest of the season,” Elias said. “But I think if we do get to the offseason, we’ll probably look at it through a fresh lens then. It’s something we’re going to have to think about what the best long-term move is for him.”

With the upcoming offseason and the likelihood that Tommy John surgery would likely keep Bautista out for all of 2024, Elias said the Orioles are hoping to utilize what the “calendar affords us” to potentially get their star closer back for the playoffs. The typical recovery time from Tommy John is between 12 to 18 months, meaning if Bautista would need the surgery, he would be projected to return for the start of the 2025 regular season whether he underwent the procedure now or after the 2023 campaign ends.

“When you’re talking about baseball injuries, there’s always three or four months in the winter that there’s no season going on. So if whatever you’re talking about is encompassing or overlapping those winter months, it’s time coming off the clock that you’re not missing games,” Elias said. “I think the timing was unusual. I think the nature of who he is for us and just him in particular makes this unusual. And every injury is a little bit different.

“Right now, the medical advice that we’re getting and that we’re comfortable with is this is a smart way to go right now, and if it leads to something else or it doesn’t work, we’ll still have those other options on the table and we’ll be no worse for the wear.”

Orioles closer Felix Bautista, center, hasn’t pitched since he injured his elbow with a 102.3 mph fastball with one strike remaining on Aug. 25 against the Colorado Rockies, but he’s played catch on flat ground three times in the past week. (Karl Merton Ferron/Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Bautista was in the midst of a borderline historic season with an 8-2 record, 33 saves, 1.48 ERA and 16.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He was a rare Cy Young Award candidate as a relief pitcher, and his 2.8 wins above replacement on FanGraphs still leads all MLB relievers.

