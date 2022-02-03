The Orioles are fourth in Baseball America’s farm system rankings. What do the top three teams have that they don’t? | ANALYSIS

Despite low payrolls, Tampa Bay keeps finding ways to produce young talent and win major league games. The Orioles hope their methodology of the former will soon lead to the latter, but the Rays’ knack for acquisition and development will be tough to match. Despite graduating several top prospects over the past year — including phenom Wander Franco, whose promotion to the majors soon led to Rutschman’s ascension to the No. 1 spot — the Rays retained a highly ranked system. Tampa Bay has had a preseason top-five system for five straight years, and this year, the Rays have five top 100 prospects. Although that matches Baltimore’s total, Tampa Bay’s top three prospects have already appeared in the major leagues, while of the Orioles’ top 10 prospects, only Rutschman, outfielder Kyle Stowers and right-hander Kyle Bradish have even reached Triple-A.