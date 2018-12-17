Orioles FanFest tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale now for next month's Orioles FanFest, to be held Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The annual event will feature appearances by current and former Orioles players and coaches, as well as clinics, exhibits and games, the team said.

Among the other advertised activities are question-and-answer sessions with players as well as new executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and new manager Brandon Hyde, player games and demonstrations, and a tour of the Orioles clubhouse.

As in the past, autograph vouchers will be sold separately, with advance purchase required and all proceeds going to the work of OriolesREACH, though a separate, free children's autograph station will run throughout the day.

Tickets are free to Birdland members, and can be redeemed through email with their Orioles account manager. For those in the general public seeking tickets, go to orioles.com/fanfest, visit the Camden Yards box office lobby, or call 1-888-848-BIRD. Adult tickets are $12, while children 14 and under and seniors 60 and over can get tickets for $6.

