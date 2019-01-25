Five things to watch for at Orioles FanFest this weekend

Orioles FanFest, held Saturday at the Baltimore Convention Center, typically serves as a launching point into spring training and, before long, baseball proper for the team and its fans.

Exactly what this year's event will be launching into, however, is something that hasn't exactly been made clear yet. The event will be the first chance for the public to personally interact with the new front office led by executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and new manager Brandon Hyde.

That duo will be charged with communicating their message in a way that still serves the purposes of the event — drumming up interest for the coming season and selling tickets — while maintaining their message of patience that's come since each was hired.

Without the typical hot stove updates or big names to distract, here are five things to watch at Orioles FanFest on Saturday.

1. Is it really going to be this much about the kids?

A new wrinkle of FanFest, at least compared to recent years, is how some of the team's top prospects are being worked into the event. Pitchers DL Hall and Keegan Akin, plus infielder Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Ryan McKenna — all among the organization’s top 10 prospects, according to Baseball America — are listed for autograph sessions, while Dean Kremer, a breakout prospect from the Manny Machado trade, is also scheduled to be in attendance.

With only a few recognizable stars on the major league team, it makes sense to supplement that with the young players the organization will hang its hat on going forward. There's a chance they're all in town anyway for an event that replicates what was accomplished at the team’s January minicamps of the recent past, or there's a chance there’s a message from the new brass the top prospects should hear as well.

But if the prospects get featured billing in the actual events, it will be as clear a sign as any that the Orioles are selling the future, not the present.

2. What has been communicated to the players?

FanFest offers an opportunity to gather the entire team as a group for the first time since September, and with seven new faces on the 40-man roster plus an almost entirely new coaching staff and front office, this will likely be the chance for the new leadership to sell their message to the players, as well.

Having lost 115 games last season, surely no one wants to go through that again. But is there a way to spin the messages Elias and company have sent through the media about how player development, drafting and scouting would be prioritized over building the present-day major league roster that doesn't alienate that group? And is there going to be a safety net of sorts for the young players who can be optioned or released to embrace some of the new methods and practices, even if they don't get immediate results?

It's not like it's all going to be bad, of course. One of the things the team's veterans — many of whom were traded away midseason — lamented last year was that the infrastructure of the franchise made the losing seem even more hopeless. Now is the chance for the new front office to communicate to those who remain why this will be different.

3. What do the veterans think of all this?

Neither Andrew Cashner nor Alex Cobb are listed on the FanFest schedule, which means half of the four players who signed free-agent contracts with the Orioles under the auspices of trying to keep the window of contention open could be absent. That leaves Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis to speak on behalf of the team's veterans as to what they think of such an approach to the season.

It's unlikely there will be much public griping, considering being around the game that long teaches players when it's appropriate to speak or not. But the two hitters and the two possibly-absent veteran pitchers will be required to set an example and buy into everything the new coaching staff and front office wants to implement. There first extensive thoughts on that will be expressed Saturday, and it will be interesting to see what they think.

4. What has Chris Davis been up to this offseason?

Outside of the Orioles’ July trading spree and, well, all of the losing, one of the biggest stories of last season was the controversy Hall of Famer and analyst Jim Palmer started when he questioned the work Davis put in with then-hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh in the offseason. Coolbaugh is gone now, but Davis remains, and considering the comments from Coolbaugh on their work together came at last year's FanFest, it's another chance to hear what Davis has been up to and what he thinks about the prospect of a turnaround this year.

He mentioned at an October charity event that he'd spent the early part of the offseason reflecting on this past season and pondering what could be done differently. He's also open to some of the advantages that can be brought by more information from data and analytics. But considering that the amount of work he did came into question last year, his offseason work will be worth asking about.

5. What does the coaching staff envision for a season like this?

The Orioles cobbled together their coaching staff over the course of five weeks after Hyde's hiring, and the first chance any will get to discuss their new job will be Saturday at FanFest. It's an interesting cross-section of coaches Hyde has known for years and veterans of both major and minor league dugouts. And considering how late they put the whole group together, it seems pretty representative of a rebuilding club’s coaching staff.

But starting at FanFest and through spring training, it will be enlightening to get to know each and his own philosophies to see how they fit with the overall organizational philosophy. It'll be brief Saturday, but will be a good representation of what they feel their duties will be come mid-February.

Former Orioles pitcher Mike Mussina is in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2019. Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli sits down with Orioles general manager Mike Elias.

