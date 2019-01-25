Everything you need to know before going to Orioles FanFest on Saturday

Saturday's Orioles FanFest will feature all the staples of the team's signature winter event, albeit with new faces on the stage and plenty of old ones no longer around.

But for those who have enjoyed the event before, there's plenty that will feel familiar.

The main floor will feature an event stage, three autograph sessions and a Little League field for youth clinics, plus stations for the minor league affiliates, face painting, spring training information, merchandise and memorabilia. Upstairs, the team will have giveaway rooms for both adults and children, a new social experience room and the free kids' autograph session that will run throughout the day.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for Birdland ticket package members, and 11 a.m. for the general public at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Here's a schedule for the main stage, Little League Park and autograph stations for Saturday's event. Tickets are still available at orioles.com/fanfest.

Main stage

10:30 a.m. — Exclusive Birdland member Q&A with Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde

11:10 a.m. — In the Dugout: Brandon Hyde and the new coaching staff

11:50 a.m. — Kids' Press Conference featuring Chris Davis, David Hess, Renato Núñez, Jonathan Villar

12:40 p.m. — Future of the Orioles: Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde

1:20 p.m. — Password game show featuring Richard Bleier, Paul Fry, Mychal Givens, Jimmy Yacabonis

2:10 p.m. — Using Analytics Across Baseball Ops featuring Sig Mejdal and Koby Pérez

2:50 p.m. — Orioles Greats featuring Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, Boog Powell, Brooks Robinson

3:30 p.m. — Kids' Press Conference featuring Trey Mancini, Joey Rickard, Mark Trumbo

4:10 p.m. — Password game show featuring Donnie Hart, Austin Hays, DJ Stewart, Mike Wright

5 p.m. — Kids' Press Conference featuring Miguel Castro, Cedric Mullins, Tanner Scott, Austin Wynns.

Little League Park (for fans ages 14 ad under)

11:30 p.m. — Fielding clinic

12:50 p.m. — Catching clinic

1:30 p.m. — Hitting clinic

2 p.m. — Fielding clinic

3 p.m. — Pitching clinic

Autograph stations (*denotes sessions with tickets available as of Friday morning)

Station 1

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Richard Bleier, Brooks Robinson, DJ Stewart

12:40-1:40 p.m.: Chris Davis, Cedric Mullins, Jonathan Villar

2-3 p.m.: Renato Núñez, Joey Rickard, Mark Trumbo, Mike Wright Jr.*

3:20-4:20 p.m.: Rick Dempsey, Chance Sisco, Jonathan Villar*

4:40-5:40 p.m.: Keegan Akin, DL Hall, Richie Martin, Boog Powell*

Station 2

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Mike Bordick, Dylan Bundy, Mark Trumbo

12:40-1:40 p.m.: Eddie Murray, Tanner Scott, Austin Wynns

2-3 p.m.: Mychal Givens, Austin Hays, Brandon Hyde*

3:20-4:20 p.m.: Chris Davis, Ryan Mountcastle, Yefry Ramírez

4:40-5:40 p.m.: Paul Fry, Hunter Harvey, Ryan McKenna, Jim Palmer*

Station 3

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Rick Dempsey, Trey Mancini, Dillon Tate

12:40-1:40 p.m.: Dylan Bundy, David Hess, Jim Palmer

2-3 p.m.: Richard Bleier, Mike Bordick, Trey Mancini

3:20-4:20 p.m.: Miguel Castro, Cedric Mullins, Tanner Scott*

4:40-5:40 p.m.: Donnie Hart, Luis Ortiz, Joey Rickard, Jimmy Yacabonis*

Oversold autograph sessions

An error by the ticketing vendor led to an oversale of autograph vouchers for the sessions with Brooks Robinson and Eddie Murray. Those who bought tickets after capacity was reached will be offered an exclusive autograph session with Robinson or Murray at one of two selected home games in 2019, with complimentary tickets to that game included.

This story was updated to reflect that the Orioles will hold makeup autograph sessions with both Robinson and Murray.

CAPTION Former Orioles pitcher Mike Mussina is in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. Former Orioles pitcher Mike Mussina is in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. CAPTION Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli sits down with Orioles general manager Mike Elias. (Jon Meoli / Baltimore Sun video) Orioles beat writer Jon Meoli sits down with Orioles general manager Mike Elias. (Jon Meoli / Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli